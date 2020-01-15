Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,876,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,747,000 after acquiring an additional 267,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,646,000 after acquiring an additional 502,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,469,000 after acquiring an additional 33,394 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,771,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,487,000 after acquiring an additional 23,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,913,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,204,000 after acquiring an additional 173,517 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total transaction of $519,940.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,218.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $873,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,012.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,097 shares of company stock valued at $17,249,116. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

VRSK traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, reaching $158.65. The company had a trading volume of 19,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,278. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.97 and a 200-day moving average of $151.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $111.15 and a one year high of $164.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.34 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.