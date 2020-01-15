Veritaseum (VERI) Reaches Market Cap of $19.34 Million

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for about $9.00 or 0.00102337 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. Veritaseum has a market cap of $19.34 million and approximately $15,501.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 104.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.78 or 0.04510481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00191352 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027539 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00133269 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum’s launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Veritaseum Token Trading

Veritaseum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, LATOKEN and Tokenomy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.