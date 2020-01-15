VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at SunTrust Banks

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its price objective raised by SunTrust Banks from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on VERONA PHARMA P/S from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut VERONA PHARMA P/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VERONA PHARMA P/S presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.44.

VRNA traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 156,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,641. The stock has a market cap of $83.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of -0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts expect that VERONA PHARMA P/S will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VERONA PHARMA P/S stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of VERONA PHARMA P/S worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

VERONA PHARMA P/S Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

