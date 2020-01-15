ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Coverage Initiated at Moffett Nathanson

Equities researchers at Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VIAC. Macquarie started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of VIAC opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 44.13%. As a group, analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

