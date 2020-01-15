Viking Fund Management LLC Has $6.03 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Viking Fund Management LLC reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up 1.7% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080,507. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.93.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

