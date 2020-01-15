Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Viking Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 138.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 11,822 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 5,806.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 284,500 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 883,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 9.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,630,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,688,000 after purchasing an additional 230,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Shares of Tc Pipelines stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $53.41. 110,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,178. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 12-month low of $40.63 and a 12-month high of $53.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Analysts predict that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lowered Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, CIBC set a $73.00 price objective on Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.