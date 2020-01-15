Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Viking Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 76.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 19,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $2,055,612.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total transaction of $1,138,038.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,323.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $41,624,681 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Argus set a $180.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.64.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.39. The stock had a trading volume of 74,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,747. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.01 and a 1 year high of $182.34. The company has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

