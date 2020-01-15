Viking Fund Management LLC Trims Stake in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD)

Viking Fund Management LLC reduced its position in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC owned 0.11% of Cactus worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Cactus by 5.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Cactus by 5.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cactus by 20.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Shares of NYSE:WHD traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.07. The company had a trading volume of 21,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,227. Cactus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $160.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.80 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cactus Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.22%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

