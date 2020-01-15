Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Short Interest Down 11.5% in December

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the December 15th total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 915,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 375,161 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Village Farms International stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $282.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $18.10.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.94.
Village Farms International Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.
Further Reading: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.