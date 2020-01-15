Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Short Interest Down 11.5% in December

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the December 15th total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 915,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 375,161 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $282.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $18.10.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $47.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million. Village Farms International had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Village Farms International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

