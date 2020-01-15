Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,976,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,507,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Visa by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,658,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,651,254,000 after acquiring an additional 379,577 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,474,728,000 after purchasing an additional 419,991 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3,715.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,827,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,864,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,493,805.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $2.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.64. 2,866,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,192,534. The stock has a market cap of $385.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.30 and a fifty-two week high of $196.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.14.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura lifted their price target on Visa from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.58.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

