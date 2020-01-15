VisionX (VNX) Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. VisionX has a market capitalization of $216,856.00 and $13,719.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VisionX has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One VisionX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Kucoin and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VisionX alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.68 or 0.03262083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00200678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027450 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00128872 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VisionX Token Profile

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official website for VisionX is www.visionx.org . The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal

Buying and Selling VisionX

VisionX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CryptoBridge and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VisionX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VisionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VisionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VisionX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.