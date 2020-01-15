Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the December 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 849,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. William Blair cut Vistagen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut Vistagen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $4.00 price target on Vistagen Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Vistagen Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.35.
Shares of VTGN remained flat at $$0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 130,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Vistagen Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.86. The company has a market cap of $28.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTGN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 326.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 101,308 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 35,729 shares during the period. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile
VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.
