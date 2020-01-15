Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the December 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 849,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. William Blair cut Vistagen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut Vistagen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $4.00 price target on Vistagen Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Vistagen Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.35.

Shares of VTGN remained flat at $$0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 130,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Vistagen Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.86. The company has a market cap of $28.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTGN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 326.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 101,308 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 35,729 shares during the period. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

