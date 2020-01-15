VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a report on Saturday.

OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. VIVENDI SA/ADR has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $29.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

