W Whitney George Buys 28,051 Shares of Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock

Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George purchased 28,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $207,577.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 6,000,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,404,965.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, W Whitney George purchased 12,497 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $91,353.07.

On Thursday, October 24th, W Whitney George purchased 16,929 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $115,117.20.

NASDAQ FUND traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,550. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.88. Sprott Focus Trust has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1163 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. This is a boost from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 189,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprott Focus Trust

