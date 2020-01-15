W Whitney George Buys 28,051 Shares of Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock

Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George purchased 28,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $207,577.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 6,000,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,404,965.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 10th, W Whitney George purchased 12,497 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $91,353.07.
- On Thursday, October 24th, W Whitney George purchased 16,929 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $115,117.20.
NASDAQ FUND traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,550. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.88. Sprott Focus Trust has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $7.45.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 189,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sprott Focus Trust
