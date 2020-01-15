WABnetwork (WAB) Market Cap Reaches $87,566.00

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One WABnetwork token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX and IDAX. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $87,566.00 and $11,699.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WABnetwork Profile

WABnetwork launched on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,094,541,755 tokens. The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

WABnetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Mercatox, IDEX, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

