Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Buys 3,106 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.70. The company had a trading volume of 635,214 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.00.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.