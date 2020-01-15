Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Has $26.93 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 13.5% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned about 0.46% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $26,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 38,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 19,172 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 87,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 55,970 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 113,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $31.50. 12,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,139. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.85. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $31.73.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4019 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

