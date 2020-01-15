Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 4,031 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,091,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,497,928. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

