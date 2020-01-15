Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Takes Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $51.25. The stock had a trading volume of 458,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,120,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $57.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.89. The stock has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

