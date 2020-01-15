Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Short Interest Update

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the December 15th total of 181,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH opened at $52.09 on Wednesday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $906.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $51.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.91%.

In other news, Director Katherine W. Hoxsie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,930.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 16,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Washington Trust Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

