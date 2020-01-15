Wayfair (NYSE:W) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 0.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Wayfair strengthening direct retail business across the international regions remains a major positive. Further, the company remains confident about its prospects in markets, such as, U.K. and Germany as it has made efforts to expand its house-brand offerings in these countries. However, the company’s business has been facing growth headwinds due to exchange rate and weaker consumer spending. It is aggressively investing in international regions. Although these investments will boost Wayfair’s international presence, it will obstruct margin expansion. Also, increasing advertising expenditures and rising competition from e-commerce giants pose risks. In addition, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Get Wayfair alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Wayfair from $150.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on Wayfair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.52.

Shares of W stock traded up $3.00 on Wednesday, hitting $106.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.12. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $78.61 and a 1 year high of $173.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 4,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $366,372.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,309 shares in the company, valued at $466,487.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,765 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 105,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 514,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,660,000 after purchasing an additional 240,887 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wayfair (W)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.