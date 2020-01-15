WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1737 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from WBI BullBear Global Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of NYSEARCA WBII opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.39. WBI BullBear Global Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76.

