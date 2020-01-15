WCF Bancorp (NASDAQ:WCFB) Trading 0.3% Higher

WCF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WCFB) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.68, 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

WCF Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:WCFB)

WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for WCF Financial Bank that various banking products and services. The company accepts deposit accounts, such as statement savings, money market, and NOW accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; non-owner occupied one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising new and used automobile loans, home improvement and home equity loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposits.

