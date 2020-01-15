Webster Bank N. A. Buys New Shares in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone Group by 112.9% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock opened at $58.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.70. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $243,965,929.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

