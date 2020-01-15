Webster Bank N. A. Has $962,000 Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 41,269 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 16,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,737,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,361,000 after purchasing an additional 222,269 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,204,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 63,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 50.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 38,214 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

BKLN stock opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.64. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $23.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.