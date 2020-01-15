WEC Energy Group’s (WEC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Argus

Argus reissued their buy rating on shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) in a research note released on Tuesday, LiveTradingNews reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WEC. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered WEC Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WEC Energy Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.80.

NYSE:WEC opened at $94.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.74 and its 200 day moving average is $90.58. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.41 and a fifty-two week high of $98.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.66%.

In related news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $88,070.00. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,434,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,287,666,000 after buying an additional 659,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,158,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,547,000 after acquiring an additional 550,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,914,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,613,000 after acquiring an additional 299,918 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,865,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,259,000 after acquiring an additional 147,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 35,386.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,047,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

