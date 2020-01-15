Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $42.47 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 653,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,778 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $42,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 27,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $64.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,077,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,720,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $70.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $359,410.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,494.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $258,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,382.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,438. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

