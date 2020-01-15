Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $47.34 Million in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 391,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,341,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.7% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $1,445,000. AXA bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $385,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 461.7% in the third quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 147,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,710,000 after buying an additional 121,460 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWKS. Mizuho raised Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.87.

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $2.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.42. 2,165,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,445. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.08. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $125.75.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.01 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $452,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,288.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 7,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $907,275.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,672,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,694 shares of company stock valued at $26,941,663 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

