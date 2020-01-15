Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stock Position in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 848,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 1.46% of QTS Realty Trust worth $46,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QTS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 170.4% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of QTS stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.41. The stock had a trading volume of 529,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,651. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.56.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.89 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 4.05%. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.69%.

In other news, EVP William H. Schafer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $267,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,745,240.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $3,049,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,625.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,951 shares of company stock worth $6,526,399 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

