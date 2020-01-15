Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 29,134 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 526,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,134 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $44,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 52,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in shares of Paychex by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 3,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,073,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.97 and a fifty-two week high of $88.43. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,772.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,872 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

