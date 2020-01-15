Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 314,287 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314,287 shares during the quarter. Assurant makes up about 0.7% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $63,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AIZ. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Assurant by 198.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 816,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,875,000 after acquiring an additional 542,776 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Assurant by 9.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,779,000 after acquiring an additional 522,617 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the second quarter valued at about $50,136,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Assurant by 3,031.3% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 388,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,325,000 after acquiring an additional 376,062 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Assurant during the second quarter valued at about $38,343,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIZ stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.73. The stock had a trading volume of 477,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,562. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $91.84 and a one year high of $134.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.45%.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch sold 1,897 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $249,038.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammy L. Schultz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,765 shares of company stock worth $2,970,236 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AIZ. ValuEngine cut Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Assurant from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Assurant from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

