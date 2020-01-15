Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Weibo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Weibo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.69.
Shares of NASDAQ WB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.43. The stock had a trading volume of 49,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.74. Weibo has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $74.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 2.14.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Weibo by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Weibo by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 399,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Weibo by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Weibo by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Weibo by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.
