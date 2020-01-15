Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Weibo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Weibo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.69.

Shares of NASDAQ WB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.43. The stock had a trading volume of 49,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.74. Weibo has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $74.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 2.14.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Weibo had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $467.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Weibo will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Weibo by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Weibo by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 399,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Weibo by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Weibo by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Weibo by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

