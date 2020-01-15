Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Rating Increased to Positive at Susquehanna Bancshares

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price objective on Werner Enterprises and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $41.00 price objective on Werner Enterprises and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of WERN opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $39.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average is $34.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $618.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,864,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,960,000 after purchasing an additional 361,829 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,794,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,771,000 after purchasing an additional 61,032 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,460,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 900,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

