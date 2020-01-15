Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $63.90

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $63.90 and traded as high as $66.96. Westamerica Bancorporation shares last traded at $66.96, with a volume of 12,127 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average of $63.90.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $51.05 million during the quarter.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,307. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John A. Thorson sold 14,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $954,822.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

