Westminster Resources (CVE:WMR) Trading Up 16.7%

Westminster Resources Ltd. (CVE:WMR)’s stock price traded up 16.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 456,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 30,300% from the average session volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $473,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.26.

About Westminster Resources (CVE:WMR)

Westminster Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Latin America. It explores for gold, silver, and copper. The company holds a 100% interest in the Ilo Norte and Ilo Este copper properties comprising an area of approximately 36,000 hectares located in southern Peru; and El Cobre project that covers an area of approximately 18,000 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Westminster Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westminster Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.