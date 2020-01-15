Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Short Interest Update

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the December 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 552,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.33.

NASDAQ:WLTW traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.00. 487,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. Willis Towers Watson has a 52-week low of $153.16 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.41.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In related news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total transaction of $508,598.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,621.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $7,055,135.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,461 shares of company stock worth $8,160,220 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,189,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,974,000 after acquiring an additional 556,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,008,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,683,255,000 after acquiring an additional 80,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,548,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,963,000 after acquiring an additional 760,522 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,319,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,413,000 after acquiring an additional 28,279 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2,810.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 750,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,797,000 after acquiring an additional 724,950 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

