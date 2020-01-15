Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Acquires 994 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,434 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 53,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 486,558.8% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 330,928 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,112,000 after purchasing an additional 330,860 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 81,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 70.2% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 38,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2,967.3% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 104,319 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 100,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $1,274,298.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

