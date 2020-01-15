Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Buys 6,124 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 1,479.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 153,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $10,977,276.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,272,156.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $79.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52 week low of $49.79 and a 52 week high of $79.96.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on INFO shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

