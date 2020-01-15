Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Purchases 54 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 7,677.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,547 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,989,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,390,000 after purchasing an additional 51,868 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,276,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,709,000 after purchasing an additional 287,128 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 461,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 456,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total transaction of $1,402,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,253,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total value of $180,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROP opened at $372.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $268.81 and a 12 month high of $385.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $356.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.97.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 price target on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $386.00 price target on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.55.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.