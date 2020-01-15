Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Sells 164 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lowered its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 165.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 189.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $79.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.48. T-Mobile Us Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.36.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. T-Mobile Us’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

