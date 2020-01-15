WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Fund (BATS:DVEM) Trading Up 1.2%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Fund (BATS:DVEM) shares were up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.53 and last traded at $33.53, approximately 1,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $33.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.2455 dividend. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $420,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Fund by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 8,239 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Fund by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Fund by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the period.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.