WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund (NYSEARCA:ELD) Stock Price Down 0.3%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund (NYSEARCA:ELD) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.78 and last traded at $35.88, 1,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 85,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.98.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

In other news, insider Allison Mark acquired 210,000 shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $1,375,500.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $4,620,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund by 11.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter.

