WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:EUDG) Trading Up 0.1%

WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:EUDG)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.90 and last traded at $27.90, 38 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.88.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.0963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 109,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 30,916 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 29,975 shares during the period.

