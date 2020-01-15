WisdomTree Japan Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:JAMF) Shares Up 0.6%

WisdomTree Japan Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:JAMF)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.86 and last traded at $26.86, 6,832 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 4,252% from the average session volume of 157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.69.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1878 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%.

