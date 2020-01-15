WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT) Trading Down 0.2%

WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.06, 1,200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 90% from the average session volume of 633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average of $26.32.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0806 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

