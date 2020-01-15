WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Shares Up 0.4%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.08 and last traded at $37.08, 3,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 103,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.95.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1638 dividend. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 3,076.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,316,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,625 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EPS)

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

