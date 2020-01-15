WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.42 and last traded at $52.46, 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 225,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.55.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000.

