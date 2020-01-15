WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Trading Up 1.1%

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U)’s stock price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$13.78 and last traded at C$13.78, approximately 128,580 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at C$13.63.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $894.19 million and a P/E ratio of 9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.13%.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Company Profile (TSE:WIR.U)

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

