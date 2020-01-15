WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Trading Up 1.1%

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U)’s stock price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$13.78 and last traded at C$13.78, approximately 128,580 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at C$13.63.
Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $894.19 million and a P/E ratio of 9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.84.
WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Company Profile (TSE:WIR.U)
WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.
