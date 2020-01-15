Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.34

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.34 and last traded at $51.96, with a volume of 21400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Destinations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 87.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $35,400.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $1,216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 842,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,994,667.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYND. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter worth approximately $406,681,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,699,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,149,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,326,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 448.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 370,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 302,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile (NYSE:WYND)

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

