Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Raised to $181.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price hoisted by Goldman Sachs Group from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Union Gaming Research lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.94.

WYNN stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.19. The stock had a trading volume of 521,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,853. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $102.03 and a 12-month high of $151.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.73). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $3,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,304,477.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total value of $449,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,515,688 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 128.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 476 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

